Volvo to Switch to Electric, in First...

Volvo to Switch to Electric, in First for Major Auto Firm

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WSJ Media and Advertising

In the face of competition from upstarts like Tesla Inc., which begins production this week of its new mass-market Model 3 electric battery-powered family car, the Chinese-owned automotive group on Wednesday said all new Volvo models from 2019 would be either fully electric or a hybrid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Upcoming Conspiracy Forum - DeepEther Productions 21 hr ZenWarrior 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,646 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC