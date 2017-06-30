Univision Says It Will Fight Defamation Suit Over Deadspin Story

Univision Communications Inc. said it will fight a new defamation lawsuit, guided by Hulk Hogan's lawyer, over a Deadspin story the company acquired last year when it purchased Gawker Media's blogs in a bankruptcy auction. The lawsuit was brought by Las Vegas oddsmaker RJ Bell, who alleges a June 2016 story critical of him and his website, Pregame.com, includes statements that are libelous and false.

