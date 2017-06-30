Univision Says It Will Fight Defamati...

Univision Says It Will Fight Defamation Suit Over Deadspin Story

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WSJ Media and Advertising

Univision Communications Inc. said it will fight a new defamation lawsuit, guided by Hulk Hogan's lawyer, over a Deadspin story the company acquired last year when it purchased Gawker Media's blogs in a bankruptcy auction. The lawsuit was brought by Las Vegas oddsmaker RJ Bell, who alleges a June 2016 story critical of him and his website, Pregame.com, includes statements that are libelous and false.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Upcoming Conspiracy Forum - DeepEther Productions Tue ZenWarrior 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC