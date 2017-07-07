TV Advertising has a Product Problem, Not a Process Problem says Simulmedia's CEO Dave Morgan

Few people in the industry understand the nuances of both digital and TV advertising better than Dave Morgan, the CEO and founder of Simulmedia, a company whose buy-side platform helps TV advertisers drive better performance on TV advertising. Prior to setting up Simulmedia, Morgan founded and ran both TACODA, an online advertising company that pioneered behavioral online marketing and was acquired by AOL in 2007 for $275 million, and Real Media, Inc., one of the world's first ad serving and online ad network companies and a predecessor to 24/7 Real Media, which was later sold to WPP for $649 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Video Ad News.