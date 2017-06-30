'Telco Digital Advertising Strategies...

'Telco Digital Advertising Strategies' Published

Telco Digital Advertising Strategies: Leveraging Data, Technology And Content Assets To Generate Revenue is a thematic research report by GlobalData that examines the increased focus and participation of telecom services providers in the digital/mobile advertising ecosystem. Digital is the fastest growing segment in the global advertising market, and a formidable revenue engine for digital technology players.

