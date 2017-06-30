Starbucks Could Have Had A Very Different (& Very Bad) Name
Starbucks, the most ubiquitous coffee chain on planet Earth, could have been called something else - and it doesn't quite have the same ring as the name caffeine addicts have come to know and love. According to Readers Digest , if the creators didn't keep brainstorming, morning cups of Joe and mythical blended beverages could have come from Cargo House .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming Conspiracy Forum - DeepEther Productions
|Tue
|ZenWarrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC