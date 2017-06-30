Self-taught Old Town musician releases second album
TASKING musician from Old Town is celebrating the release of his second album after teaching himself how to play several instruments and produce the record. Paul Lappin grew up in Swindon, went to school at St Joseph's Catholic College and got a graphic design qualification from the old art college before working in advertising agency EMO for five years when it used to be based in Old Town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swindon Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming Conspiracy Forum - DeepEther Productions
|Tue
|ZenWarrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC