Publicis boss Arthur Sadoun on why st...

Publicis boss Arthur Sadoun on why staff turnover is among his chief concerns

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: DigiDay

More than one in 10 people at Publicis Groupe could leave the business over the next two years but CEO Arthur Sadoun won't let them go without a fight. Speaking at the annual lunch hosted by the U.K trade body ISBA yesterday, the agency boss revealed that talent retention was one of the biggest challenges he faces just months into his role as chief of the group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DigiDay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Upcoming Conspiracy Forum - DeepEther Productions 18 hr ZenWarrior 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,467 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC