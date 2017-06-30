Maersk says too early to predict impact of cyber attack
Maersk said it was too early to predict the financial impact of last month's global Petya cyber attack that hit the shipping giant's computers and delayed cargoes. It operates 76 ports via its APM Terminal division and was one of the many firms hit by the ransomware virus along with Russia's Rosneft and advertising agency WPP.
