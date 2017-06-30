Legendary ad firm Saatchi & Saatchi is trying to bounce back from a...

When Andrea Diquez took on her role as chief executive officer of Saatchi & Saatchi New York last summer, the agency was trying to erase a big stain. A year ago, the Publicis shop's global chairman Kevin Roberts had just resigned after controversially stating that the gender diversity debate within the industry was "over, " its chief executive and chief creative officer had just departed and it was just on the verge of losing its longstanding client, General Mills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.