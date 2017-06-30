Legendary ad firm Saatchi & Saatchi i...

Legendary ad firm Saatchi & Saatchi is trying to bounce back from a...

When Andrea Diquez took on her role as chief executive officer of Saatchi & Saatchi New York last summer, the agency was trying to erase a big stain. A year ago, the Publicis shop's global chairman Kevin Roberts had just resigned after controversially stating that the gender diversity debate within the industry was "over, " its chief executive and chief creative officer had just departed and it was just on the verge of losing its longstanding client, General Mills.

Chicago, IL

