Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Lamar's diversified tenant base and impressive national footprint are likely to aid the company's growth momentum. Also, it is successfully upgrading its portfolio, raising occupancy in its existing advertising displays and increasing advertising rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming Conspiracy Forum - DeepEther Productions
|11 hr
|ZenWarrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC