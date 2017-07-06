Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAM...

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) Getting Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

15 hrs ago

News stories about Lamar Advertising Company have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time.

Chicago, IL

