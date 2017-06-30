GEMS Education to Manage School in Madinah

Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Governor of Madinah and President of the Honorary Council of Al Boraq Education Charitable Fund, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Fund and GEMS Education to manage an international school in the Holy City of Madinah Al Monawara, Saudi Arabia. The agreement was signed between Ihab Hashani, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of Al Boraq Education Charitable Fund and Dino Varkey, Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.