GEMS Education to Manage School in Ma...

GEMS Education to Manage School in Madinah

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Governor of Madinah and President of the Honorary Council of Al Boraq Education Charitable Fund, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Fund and GEMS Education to manage an international school in the Holy City of Madinah Al Monawara, Saudi Arabia. The agreement was signed between Ihab Hashani, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of Al Boraq Education Charitable Fund and Dino Varkey, Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,846 • Total comments across all topics: 282,237,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC