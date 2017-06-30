CMC Capital Partners closes US$600 million US dollar fund
CMC Capital Partners, one of China's most influential media and entertainment investors, announced on Wednesday that it had completed fundraising for its second US dollar fund having reached its target of US$600 million. CMC operates two US dollar funds and two yuan funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Upcoming Conspiracy Forum - DeepEther Productions
|Tue
|ZenWarrior
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC