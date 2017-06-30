CMC Capital Partners closes US$600 mi...

CMC Capital Partners closes US$600 million US dollar fund

CMC Capital Partners, one of China's most influential media and entertainment investors, announced on Wednesday that it had completed fundraising for its second US dollar fund having reached its target of US$600 million. CMC operates two US dollar funds and two yuan funds.

