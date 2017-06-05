Why MailChimp's Insane Fake Ad Campaign Paid Off

Did you recently pick up a free bag of FailChips at your local convenience store? See a preview for an art-house film called KaleLimp? Or did you hear about Blood Orange's latest music collaboration, VeilHymn? If you answered yes, then you were sucked into the weird and wonderful "Did You Mean MailChimp?" campaign. MailChimp , the email marketing platform, created it over the course of a year in partnership with advertising agency Droga5 .

