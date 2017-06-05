Whiskey Dress Down: Jack Daniel's Spoofs Vanity Fair Shoot
The NewFronts imitate TV's annual upfronts marketplace, but digital video still isn't bought the way TV is. Why are we doing this? Register to become a member today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Advertising Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|trampoline amusement ride
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC