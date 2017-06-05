Vodafone stops advertising on 'fake n...

Vodafone stops advertising on 'fake news and hate speech' media

11 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Vodafone has announced that it is cracking down on its advertising policy, meaning that its adverts will no longer appear on any type of media outlet that creates or shares what it describes as hate speech or fake news.

Chicago, IL

