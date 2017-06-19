Vice Media Signs Deal With Brazil's G...

Vice Media Signs Deal With Brazil's Grupo Globo

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WSJ Media and Advertising

Hot on the heels of securing a $450 million private equity investment, Vice Media has signed a deal with Brazilian media giant Grupo Globo to expand the youth-focused brand's footprint in Latin America's largest country. The deal gives Globo - through its cable and satellite subsidiary, Globosat - a significant minority stake in a newly formed joint venture encompassing Vice's Brazilian editorial production operations and in-house creative agency, Virtue, the companies said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,532 • Total comments across all topics: 281,953,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC