Vice Media Signs Deal With Brazil's Grupo Globo

Hot on the heels of securing a $450 million private equity investment, Vice Media has signed a deal with Brazilian media giant Grupo Globo to expand the youth-focused brand's footprint in Latin America's largest country. The deal gives Globo - through its cable and satellite subsidiary, Globosat - a significant minority stake in a newly formed joint venture encompassing Vice's Brazilian editorial production operations and in-house creative agency, Virtue, the companies said.

