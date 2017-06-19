Vice Media Secures $450 Million Inves...

Vice Media Secures $450 Million Investment From Private-Equity Firm TPG

Vice Media has secured a $450 million investment from private-equity firm TPG, as the youth-focused digital media company looks to step up its spending on scripted programming and plans a direct-to-consumer service, people familiar with the situation say.

