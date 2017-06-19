Unpacking Programmatic: How Automation Impacts The Digital Advertising Industry
" Data-Driven Thinking " is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas on the digital revolution in media. Today's column is written by Dennis Buchheim, senior vice president of data and ad effectiveness at the Interactive Advertising Bureau and general manager of the IAB Data Center of Excellence .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AdExchanger.com.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May '17
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May '17
|MagicJ
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr '17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
|Go to this website
|Mar '17
|Des00
|3
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC