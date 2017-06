June 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 15 points at 7,335 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * AMEC FOSTER/JOHN WOOD: Oil services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc , which is being bought by peer John Wood Group Plc, said on Thursday it had decided to retain its European nuclear unit and sell its North American business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.