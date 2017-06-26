There's a new internet-privacy bill i...

There's a new internet-privacy bill in Congress, and the digital-ad industry says that if it passes it could mean 'Facebook won't be free' She's introduced a bill - the "BROWSER Act" - that would require internet users to actively opt in to say yes to any sort of ad tracking or online-data collection. To the online-advertising industry, what Blackburn is proposing could drop a huge hammer on business.

