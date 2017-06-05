The head of a $386 billion investment firm says he 'doesn't get...

The head of a $386 billion investment...

Steve Schwarzman, the billionaire founder of Blackstone Group and an adviser to President Donald Trump , has built his company into the undisputed champion of alternative asset management. What started in 1985 as a tiny advisory business with a mere $400,000 on its balance sheet has ballooned into the industry's top player under his watch, with $368 billion in assets under management.

