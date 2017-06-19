The Future of Ramadan Advertising
CAIRO 20 June 2017: In 2015, Coca-Cola Egypt did something unprecedented: It spent its entire Ramadan advertising budget on an all-digital campaign, foregoing television ads during Egypt's heaviest advertising time. It was a risky move, but then so was the entire campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May '17
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May '17
|MagicJ
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr '17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
|Go to this website
|Mar '17
|Des00
|3
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC