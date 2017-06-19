The 'Fearless Girl' on Wall Street is...

The 'Fearless Girl' on Wall Street is racking up advertising awards at Cannes

Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Asset manager State Street - and advertising agency McCann New York - put a bronze statue of a defiant girl in front of Wall Street's iconic charging bull statue in February. It was part of a campaign by State Street to pressure companies to add more women to their boards .

Chicago, IL

