TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) SVP Steven C. Pollema Sells 1,317 Shares

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. SVP Steven C. Pollema sold 1,317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $55,327.17.

