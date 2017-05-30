Sir Martin Sorrell faces shareholder ...

Sir Martin Sorrell faces shareholder revolt over A 48m pay

Around a quarter of shareholders are expected to protest against Sir Martin Sorrell's A 48million pay and bonus deal during WPP's annual meeting on Wednesday. The advertising mogul, who earned the title of best-paid man on the FTSE after taking home an eye-watering A 70million in 2015, was given a A 22million pay cut in 2016.

