Robert Half International (RHI) versus On Assignment (ASGN) Critical Comparison

Robert Half International and On Assignment are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitabiliy, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation. Robert Half International pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.