Richard Canazaro named general manager, vice president of advertising at The Sun News

Richard Canazaro has been named general manager and vice president of advertising for The Sun News, MyrtleBeachOnline.com and MyrtleBeachLife.com. Canazaro joins The Sun News from York, Pennsylvania, where he was regional advertising director for The York Daily Record and York Dispatch, the Lebanon Daily News, Public Opinion in Chambersburg, The Evening Sun in Hanover, and regional digital advertising company MediaOnePA.

