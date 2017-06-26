Report: Romania's online advertising market goes up 22%
Romania's online advertising market went up by 22% last year, reaching EUR 41 million, according to the latest edition of the ROADS study made by IAB Romania and PwC Romania. In the second half of 2016, the online advertising value reached EUR 24 million, up 36% compared to the first half and by 19% compared to the same period of 2015 in like-for-like terms, according to the study.
