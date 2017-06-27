Ransomware attack hits computer servers across Europe

A global ransomware attack on Tuesday hit computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukraine's international airport and other places in Europe A global ransomware attack on Tuesday hit computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukraine's international airport, global shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk and the world's biggest advertising agency WPP . Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said its servers had been hit been a large-scale cyber attack but its oil production was unaffected.

