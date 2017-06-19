Questions have been asked about Li Ruigang's role in TVB. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Issue arises after questions were raised about investment by China's Rupert Murdoch in dominant free-to-air broadcaster TVB When it comes to capital from across the border, should we immediately look upon it with suspicion as a reflection of mainland authorities trying to influence the city in some way? Or should we welcome it with open minds as a win-win investment, provided no Hong Kong regulations are breached? This seems to be the big issue regarding mainland media mogul Li Ruigang, also known as China's Rupert Murdoch, and a familiar name in Hollywood.

