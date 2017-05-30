Questioning Rochester Mayor's Ties to Uber
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is being criticized for allowing City Hall to host a ridehailing forum that was put together by a lobbying firm for Uber. Mayoral candidate Rachel Barnhart says the panel was basically a way for Uber to use City Hall as an advertising platform, and now she has called into question Mayor Warren's connections to the company.
