Questioning Rochester Mayor's Ties to...

Questioning Rochester Mayor's Ties to Uber

4 hrs ago

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is being criticized for allowing City Hall to host a ridehailing forum that was put together by a lobbying firm for Uber. Mayoral candidate Rachel Barnhart says the panel was basically a way for Uber to use City Hall as an advertising platform, and now she has called into question Mayor Warren's connections to the company.

