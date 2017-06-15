Publicis names 2 women to senior roles

8 hrs ago

Publicis Chief Executive Arthur Sadoun has appointed two female executives to senior roles as he seeks to add more diversity to the company in one of his first moves as CEO. The advertising giant said Carla Serrano will be its new strategy chief after serving in that role for the company's communications arm.

