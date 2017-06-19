Propel Media Expands Digital Media and Advertising Platform with Acquisition of DeepIntent

Propel Media, Inc. , a performance focused digital media and advertising company, today announced its acquisition of DeepIntent Technologies, an integrated data and programmatic buying platform. / EIN News / -- DeepIntent has developed a powerful data-driven approach to programmatic advertising that integrates into its data management platform traditional first-party data and cookie-based third-party user data in order to build an enriched profile of a brand's target audiences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.