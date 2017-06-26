Predictive marketing analytics boost ...

Predictive marketing analytics boost B2B sales

Predictive marketing analytics technology can lift conversion rates and increase deal sizes, says a new report from Forrester Research Inc. Business-to-business marketers are seeing measurable results from predictive marketing analytics technology. Improvements noted by early adopters include better leads, higher conversion rates at various stages of the buying process, shorter sales cycles and larger average deal sizes, according to a new report.

Chicago, IL

