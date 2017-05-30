Porn Star Gives Parents 'the Talk' About Explaining Sex to Their Kids Before Porn Does

Nine out of 10 children are exposed to hardcore pornography by the age of 11, according to Novus Report research, and it's not doing them any favors in terms of educating them about real-life, non-broadcast sexuality. So, ad agency Mistress is stepping up with a new PSA campaign called "Give the Talk," in which porn star Monique Alexander encourages parents to talk to their kids about sex-before the porn industry, and its fantasyland of fakery, gets to them first.

