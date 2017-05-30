Pope Francis ahead of Trump, Modi on Twitter

Twiplomacy, Burson-Marsteller's leading global study of how world leaders, governments and international organisations use social media, has releases its 2017 edition, which shows Pope Francis is the most followed world leader on Twitter with 33,716,301 followers on his nine language accounts. He is ahead of President Donald Trump with 30,133,036 followers and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 30,058,659 followers.

