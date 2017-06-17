Philippines fires top advertising agency after being ridiculed for its - copycat' tourism campaign

MANILA: The Philippines has fired one of the world's top advertising firms in a row over alleged plagiarism, adding more misery to its tourism industry already reeling from a war with Islamist militants and a deadly crackdown on drugs. The tourism department on Thursday cancelled its contract with McCann Worldgroup Philippines and demanded an apology, after deeming its just launched promotion for the Southeast Asian nation was too similar to a 2014 South African campaign.

