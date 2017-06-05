Online advertising: Vodafone says it ...

Online advertising: Vodafone says it will blacklist sites that run hate speech or fake news

The Steve Bannon-founded Breitbart News was blacklisted by Xero. Vodafone hasn't revealed which sites are on its whitelist, or blacklist Vodafone has today introduced new global rules intended to prevent its advertising from appearing within outlets focused on creating and sharing hate speech and fake news, the company's NZ consumer director Matt Williams says.

Chicago, IL

