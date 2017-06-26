Online Advertising Puts Another Link ...

Online Advertising Puts Another Link In The Blockchain

The drumbeat of blockchain industry news continues this week with the launch of AdLedger Consortium, a blockchain-enabled online advertising group backed by MadHive, a blockchain ad tech startup, IBM, Integral Ad Science and Tegna's OTT ad subsidiary Premion. As with other initiatives, like Comcast's fledgling Blockchain Insights Platform , the AdLedger Consortium is still in the early stages.

