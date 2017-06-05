One type of Wall Street personality t...

One type of Wall Street personality tends to get 'destroyed' in their 30s and 40s, according to one of the richest billionaires in finance The billionaire founder of Blackstone Group, who now also advises President Donald Trump , has built his company from a tiny advisory service in 1985 into an industry leader, with $368 billion in assets under management in 2017. One of Schwarzman's keys to a lengthy - and prosperous - stay on Wall Street? Respecting and mastering risk and not becoming overconfident.

