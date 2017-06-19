One of the most powerful women in British advertising told us why she still puts clients in The Sun even though she thinks its sexism is 'ridiculous' CANNES, France - Helen McRae, the CEO of one of Britain's largest advertising media buyers, once said , "My experience in this industry has never been one where I have seen sexism." She got into trouble for that because, obviously, the advertising industry is rife with sexism of all kinds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.