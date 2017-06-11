Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Bough...

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 24,481 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo... May 31 Yidfellas v USA 2
trampoline amusement ride May 30 sky5216 1
water bicycle for sale May 30 sky5216 1
giant pendulum May 30 sky5216 1
small paddle boats May 30 sky5216 1
paddle boats for sale May 30 sky5216 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) May '17 MagicJ 555
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,058 • Total comments across all topics: 281,693,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC