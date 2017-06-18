Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Position Decreased by United Services Automobile Association
United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 679,517 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 78,388 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|May 31
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May '17
|MagicJ
|555
|JewelScent
|May '17
|MagicJ
|1
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr '17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr '17
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|wxxyz
|2
|Go to this website
|Mar '17
|Des00
|3
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC