Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Position Decreased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 679,517 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 78,388 shares during the period.

