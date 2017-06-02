Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Chairman Bruce Crawford Sells 22,800 Shares
Omnicom Group Inc. Chairman Bruce Crawford sold 22,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $1,935,948.00.
