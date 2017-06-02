NPD: Grand Theft Auto V is the US' best-selling game since 1995
Grand Theft Auto V has sold more copies in the US than any other release over the past 22 years. That's according to NPD Group analyst Mat Piscatella, who tweeted that Rockstar's masterpiece is the region's best-selling game since the market research firm first began tracking.
