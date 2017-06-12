Nike to slash 1,400 jobs, cut sneaker styles in shakeup updated
The sneaker maker said Thursday that it plans to focus on the hottest-selling sneakers, slash the number of styles it offers and sell more shoes directly to customers online as part of a restructuring in which it also will cut about 1,400 jobs. Nike said the moves will help it offer products to customers faster as it is facing increasing competition from smaller brands and premium labels.
