New rules on North Carolina billboards head to House floor

3 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Proposed rules likely making it more expensive for North Carolina and local governments when they must remove billboards for new road or infrastructure projects is heading to the state House floor. Debate on the measure backed by the outdoor advertising industry but opposed by the state Department of Transportation and environmental groups was slated for Wednesday.

