Musk to quit Trump advisory councils after Paris accord decision
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co CEO Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw from the Paris climate accord. Trump decided to pull the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement designed to fight climate change despite entreaties from U.S. allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President's Adviser Jared Kushner Didn't Disclo...
|Wed
|Yidfellas v USA
|2
|trampoline amusement ride
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|water bicycle for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|giant pendulum
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|small paddle boats
|May 30
|sky5216
|1
|paddle boats for sale
|May 30
|sky5216
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|May 8
|MagicJ
|555
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC