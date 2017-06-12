More than A 3,000 raised for charity ...

More than A 3,000 raised for charity which saved man's life

Read more: Redditch Advertiser

FRIENDS and family of a Redditch man critically injured in a motorcycle crash have raised more than A 3,000 for charity that helped save his life. Aaron Clayton, 32, was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham after suffering substantial blood loss as well as facial, head, and leg injuries in a collision between his Triumph Bonneville and a car on Rye Grass Lane.

